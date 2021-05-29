UP Continues Downward Trend with Only 2,287 New Covid Cases

The partial Corona curfew in Uttar Pradesh seems to yield results as the recovery rate in the State climbs up to 96.10 per cent. The Covid-19 graph continued to show a declining trend with around 2,287 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily spike from the peak in the middle of the last month, taking UP’s total tally of Covid-19 cases to 46,201.

Meanwhile, 7902 Covid patients have recovered and have been discharged in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Uttar Pradesh now stand at 16,21,743.

The Uttar Pradesh government has followed the ‘3T’ formula of tracing, testing and treatment aggressively to tackle the rise in cases in both urban and rural areas. The State conducted 3,30,289 Covid tests in the last 24 hours, out of these tests 1,54,000 were done through swab samples subjected to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

Also Read: Covid-19: Senior SP Leader Azam Khan’s Condition Critical, on Oxygen Support, Says Hospital

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) in the last 24-hour was 0.8 percent, lower than 1 percent for the four consecutive days. Uttar Pradesh has so far conducted more than 4.87 crore tests since the start of the pandemic, which is the highest in the country.

So far, 1,76,67,710 doses have been administered in the 45+ category. Around 34,24,355 people have received both doses of vaccine, while 1,42,43,355 people have taken the first dose of vaccine.

As of the 28th day of the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group, more than 18,22,375 people have been vaccinated. On Friday, around 1,52,445 people received their shots of the vaccine in this category.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here