CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » India » UP Cop Allegedly Kills Father for Disapproval of his Girlfriend, Arrested
1-MIN READ

UP Cop Allegedly Kills Father for Disapproval of his Girlfriend, Arrested

IANS

Last Updated: October 26, 2022, 10:37 IST

Baghpat, India

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused policeman had been absent from his duty for the past several months (Image: PTI/File)

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused policeman had been absent from his duty for the past several months (Image: PTI/File)

The matter came to light when the constable's mother, Vimla Devi, filed a missing person complaint on October 17 after her husband, Sudesh Pal, 52, did not return home.

A UP Police constable allegedly killed his father in Shabka village because the latter did not allow him to marry his girlfriend.

Station officer of Chhaprauli police station, inspector Nitin Pandey, said, “Accused Gaurav Kumar, 25, posted in Unnao, has been arrested after he confessed to the crime during investigation. A case has been registered against him under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide) following a complaint by his mother.”

The matter came to light when the constable’s mother, Vimla Devi, filed a missing person complaint on October 17 after her husband, Sudesh Pal, 52, did not return home.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused policeman had been absent from his duty for the past several months and had a tiff with his father over marrying his girlfriend.

“Gaurav Kumar stuck his father on his head with an iron rod after a heated argument and he died on the spot. Then he packed the body in a sack and dumped it in a sugarcane field on the outskirts of the village. The victim’s body was found later,” the police official said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:October 26, 2022, 10:37 IST
last updated:October 26, 2022, 10:37 IST