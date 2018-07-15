UP Cop 'Fails' to Prevent Cow Smuggling, Files Complaint Against Himself

An Uttar Pradesh police officer has filed a complaint against himself and others for failing to prevent cow smuggling in the area of his jurisdiction.Kharkhoda station house officer (SHO) Rajendra Tyagi told ANI that he had stipulated rules that action would be taken against erring officers if they did not act against a crime.“I had introduced a concept that the police officer will be responsible if action isn’t taken against a crime,” said Tyagi, who filed the complaint as a general diary entry which does not entail investigation.A general diary is maintained in every police station to track the movement of staff, FIRs registered etc. It is akin to a logbook entry — a chronological record of events.Last year, truckers in Meerut unanimously decided to stop ferrying cows in the wake of increasing cases of cow vigilantism against cattle traders and farmers. Since 2014, several people have been lynched by irate mobs on suspicion of cattle smuggling and slaughter.