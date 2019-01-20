LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
UP Cop Suspended After Video of Elderly Woman Falling at His Feet Goes Viral

The Gudamba Police Station, where the incident was reported from was recently ranked among India’s top three police stations for proper records and courteous staff. It was also awarded by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for the feat.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:January 20, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
Lucknow sub inspector seen seated comfortably, even as a 75-year-old woman was pleading in front of him with folded hands.
Lucknow: The high-handedness of Uttar Pradesh police has once again drawn public wrath. This time a Lucknow sub inspector was seen seated comfortably with his legs crossed, even as a 75-year-old woman was pleading in front of him with folded hands.

Sub-inspector Tej Pratap Singh, posted at Gudamba Police Station, was suspended by Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani ​after a 27-second clip of the incident went viral.

According to an official, Brahma Devi even fell at his feet to register an FIR after her 20-year-old grandson, Akash Yadav, was crushed under under a machine at a plywood factory where he was employed.

The factory owner was booked only after the video went viral on social media. However, no arrests have been made yet. Lucknow police issued a statement, saying that the officer in the clip has been suspended and an inquiry has been initiated in the matter.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased labour have alleged that the police was not taking action against the owner of the factory, Ajay Gupta, who had "been using old and outdated machinery". Gupta has been absconding since the 20-year-old's death.

Ironically, the Gudamba Police Station, where the incident was reported from was recently ranked among India’s top three police stations for proper records and courteous staff. It was also awarded by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for the feat.

The state police had received widespread criticism last year when two 'trigger-happy' constables had shot dead Apple executive Vivek Tiwari.


