UP Cop Suspended After Video Showing Him Stealing Bulb From Shop Goes Viral | Watch

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: October 15, 2022, 18:18 IST

Prayagraj, India

Viral Video shows UP Cop steal bulb from shop (Twitter/@shubhankrmishra)

The incident was brought to light by the shopkeeper, who checked his shop's CCTV footage, on finding the bulb missing

Sub Inspector Rajesh Verma, a cop with the Uttar Pradesh Police was suspended on Saturday, after a CCTV video of him stealing a bulb from a shop went viral on social media. In the viral video shared by Twitter user Shubankar Mishra, he could be seen being very discreet as he stole the bulb from a closed shop. He looked around, removed the bulb and put it in his pocket before walking away.

Upon receiving suspension, Verma defended himself saying he only removed the bulb as it was dark at the spot where he was stationed.

According to an NDTV report, locals said the incident took place on October 6, and Verma was on night duty during Dussehra Mela event.

The incident was brought to light by the shopkeeper, who checked his shop’s CCTV footage, on finding the bulb missing. The cop was then suspended and sent to the police line following a huge outcry. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against him.

The accused was recently promoted, and had been posted at the Phulpur police station for the last eight months.

Notably, a Kanpur cop was caught stealing a mobile phone from the pocket of a person sleeping on the pavement a few days ago.

