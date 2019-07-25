Take the pledge to vote

UP Cop Suspended for Misbehaving with Girl Who Complained of Molestation

In the short clip, the policeman is shaming the victim, whose age is not known, by asking her questions like why she was wearing rings and bangles and why could she not take care proper care of herself.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 11:04 PM IST
UP Cop Suspended for Misbehaving with Girl Who Complained of Molestation
Video grab of a girl being panned by a policeman for wearing jewellery.
Kanpur: An Uttar Pradesh policeman was suspended on Thursday for misbehaving with a woman who had gone to the Nazirabad Police Station to lodge a complaint of sexual harassment.

According to the Circle Officer (Nazirabad), Geetanjali Singh, the incident came to light after a video of the victim being subjected to moral policing by head constable Taar Babu went viral on Tuesday.

In the short clip, the policeman is shaming the victim, whose age is not known, by asking her questions like why she was wearing rings and bangles and why could she not take care proper care of herself.

The victim had approached the police after she was allegedly sexually harassed by some locals.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered against the head constable, who has been sent to Reserve Police Lines, city's Superintendent of Police (south), Raveena Tyagi said.

The SP also confirmed that an FIR was registered against those who allegedly molested the victim and the matter os being probed. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at the state police.

"This is the type of behaviour meted out to a girl who approached the police after being molested. On one hand, there is no let-up in crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh and on the other hand this is how those who have to protect the law behave. The first step to ensure justice for women is to give them a hearing," she tweeted in Hindi.

