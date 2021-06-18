UP Cop Trained and Sent Namesake Brother-In-Law to Serves in His Place, Busted After 5 Years

A constable of Uttar Pradesh police, Anil Kumar, posted at Dial 112 in Thakurdwara police station area of Moradabad district of the state, has been accused of conspiring to send his own brother-in-law, Anil Soni, to the job by giving police training at home. Some unknown person informed the senior police officers about this, after which the matter was revealed in a confidential investigation. Meanwhile, the police have started interrogation by taking the real recruited constable Anil Kumar in custody, while the fake Anil Kumar alias Anil Soni is on the run.

According to the information, Anil Kumar, a resident of Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, had applied for police recruitment from Bareilly in 2011, where he had failed during training. After this Anil Kumar applied for police recruitment in Meerut in 2012, but there too he failed. In November 2012, Anil Kumar applied for the third time in Gorakhpur, where he was selected for the post of constable. After completing training, Anil Kumar got posting in Bareilly district, where, after taking oath of office and secrecy Kumar joined duty. But when Kumar was transferred from Bareilly range to Moradabad range as per police rules, it is alleged that at this point of time Anil hatched a conspiracy.

After being transferred to Moradabad range, the accused policeman Anil Kumar sent his brother-in-law Anil Soni to Moradabad where Soni allegedly presented the departure order issued from Bareilly and presented it to the Moradabad police officers. From where the arrival of Anil Soni was recorded in place of Anil Kumar, but the recruiting police officer did not match the photo. After which Soni started doing duty in place of Anil Kumar. It is alleged that cop Anil Kumar gave training to his brother-in-law, Anil Soni, at his own house, about the various methods of police which were used during training, whether it was to use government weapons or to salute the officers.

During the duty, the impersonator Anil Soni was also issued a government weapon from the police line, in which pistol, carbine, SLR were also given. At present, the Moradabad police officers are saying about investigation after taking the main conspirator Anil Kumar into custody and are also claiming that if any other policeman of the department has also supported Anil Kumar in this conspiracy, then action will be taken against them also.

