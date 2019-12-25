Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

UP Cop, Two others Booked for Raping a Woman in Bareilly

Based on the complaint of a 21-year-old woman, Chief Judicial Magistrate Piyush Siddharth had directed registration of an FIR against Katai Mill police outpost in-charge Arun Kumar and two others for allegedly raping her.

PTI

Updated:December 25, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
Image for representation.

Bareilly: A case has been registered against a policeman and two others for allegedly raping a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday night on a court's direction. Based on the complaint of a 21-year-old woman, Chief Judicial Magistrate Piyush Siddharth had on Monday directed registration of an FIR against Katai Mill police outpost in-charge Arun Kumar and two others for allegedly raping her.

The woman alleged that she was raped by the three on August 21 and that the police did not act on her complaint.

