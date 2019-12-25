Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
UP Cop, Two others Booked for Raping a Woman in Bareilly
Based on the complaint of a 21-year-old woman, Chief Judicial Magistrate Piyush Siddharth had directed registration of an FIR against Katai Mill police outpost in-charge Arun Kumar and two others for allegedly raping her.
Image for representation.
Bareilly: A case has been registered against a policeman and two others for allegedly raping a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, officials said on Wednesday.
The FIR was registered on Tuesday night on a court's direction. Based on the complaint of a 21-year-old woman, Chief Judicial Magistrate Piyush Siddharth had on Monday directed registration of an FIR against Katai Mill police outpost in-charge Arun Kumar and two others for allegedly raping her.
The woman alleged that she was raped by the three on August 21 and that the police did not act on her complaint.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber Announces New Songs, Tour and Docuseries on Christmas Eve
- Dyson Tested Air Quality in Delhi NCR Homes, And Pollution is a Serious Problem Indoors
- Football Is Not High Jump: Lionel Messi Fans Troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus Lose Supercoppa Final
- Google Pay Stamps Are Back! Collect These 7 Stamps And Win up to Rs 2020
- PUBG Mobile Was NOT The Most Downloaded Game 2019, It Was Free Fire!