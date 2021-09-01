UP Cop, Who Got Gallantry Medal This Independence Day, is Now an Absconder

An Uttar Pradesh police inspector, who was awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) this Independence Day, has now been declared an absconder after his name came up in a bribery case. Bijendra Pal Rana was flaunting his medal after winning the gallantry award, but a recent investigation revealed that the decorated cop was actually neck-deep in corruption. Now a case against Rana has been registered at the Sadar Bazar Police station of Meerut district where he was posted.

Rana is accused of extorting Rs 3.5 lakh from an individual in a fake truck theft case. The absconding inspector allegedly took Rs 50,000 from other people as well in the case. After the victims complained against the inspector, Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary constituted a team which caught a constable red-handed. During questioning, constable Manmohan disclosed that he was instructed by Rana to take the bribe.

The inspector became incognito as soon as he realised that police were coming for him. Rana, Manmohan and three other unnamed people have now been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Meerut SSP has deputed several teams to nab Rana whereas Mammohan has been arrested. Authorities are also investigating possible past corruption cases associated with the accused policemen.

Rana had risen to fame among his community after he got the PMG honour on this Independence Day. He was credited with the encounter of notorious gangster Shiv Shakti Naidu who was involved in a heist of Rs 8 crore in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi in 2014. Naidu was killed on February 18 last year in Kankerkhera area of Meerut.

Uttar Pradesh policemen were awarded with nine gallantry medals on August 15 this year.

