Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

UP Cops Allegedly Torture Teenage Boy Into Confessing Crime, Probe Ordered

The teenager, who used to drive an e-rickshaw to help his father, was tortured and pressured to confess that he had committed the crime, his family members alleged.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UP Cops Allegedly Torture Teenage Boy Into Confessing Crime, Probe Ordered
Image for representation.
Loading...

Lucknow: A probe has been ordered into allegations of torture on a teenage boy at a police outpost in the state capital after he was apprehended on the suspicion of theft, Lucknow police said on Saturday. The matter came to light when the victim's family contacted social workers.

It has been alleged that the 14-year boy was picked up by police on Thursday and taken to Telibagh outpost under PGI Police Station, after an FIR was lodged on a complaint suspecting a teenager's involvement in e-rickshaw theft.

The teenager, who also used to drive an e-rickshaw to help his father, a labourer, was tortured and pressured to confess that he had committed the crime, his family members alleged.

Pictures claiming to swelling and injuries on the boy's legs were shared on social media widely.

"A probe has been ordered into the matter by SP, North," Lucknow police tweeted on Saturday after it was directed from UP Police Twitter handle directing an investigation in the matter and submission go an action-taken report.

A senior police official said action will be taken against the official responsible after the probe report of SP, North, Sukirti Madhav is submitted.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram