Villagers Attack UP Cops With Sticks & Rods for Enforcing Social Distancing Amid Virus Lockdown

Lucknow: A police team consisting of five personnel of Bhopa Police Station in Muzzaffarnagar District, Uttar Pradesh, was attacked by residents in Morna Village with sticks and rods on Wednesday after objecting to a crowd gathering during the coronavirus lockdown.

Three personnel were seriously injured and are being treated at the District Hospital. Two of them were referred to Higher Centre in Meerut for treatment.

“The policemen were on their duty and were asking people to stay indoors during the lockdown," said SSP Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Yadav.

The crowd was gathered near the house of former village head Nahar Singh. Upon being asked to go inside due to the ongoing lockdown, they showered attacks upon the police personnel, said Yadav.

“The attack -- which injured a sub-inspector and two constables -- was carried by about 15 people," said Yadav, adding that Singh and his family members were also involved in the mishap.

"The sub-inspector is in a critical condition. Strict action will be taken against the culprits,” said Yadav.

On Thursday, two more people were arrested for involvement in the attack and a case was registered against them under relevant sections of the IPC.

This is the second such incident in Uttar Pradesh; the first was when a similar attack was carried out on police personnel in Sambhal District.

Similar incidents have been reported in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, as well. A team of doctors in MP who went to collect the sample of a suspected Covid-19 patient were attacked with stones and sticks by the residents.

The novel coronavirus disease has caused two casualties in the state while 121 people have tested positive.

