1-min read

UP Cops Lodge Nearly 20k FIRs Against People Defying Covid-19 Lockdown, Net in Rs 7.7 Crore Fine

The FIRs were lodged under IPC section 188, which deals with disobedience to any order promulgated by a public servant.

PTI

Updated:April 16, 2020, 5:53 PM IST
UP Cops Lodge Nearly 20k FIRs Against People Defying Covid-19 Lockdown, Net in Rs 7.7 Crore Fine
Policemen guard a near-empty stretch in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar during the coronavirus lockdown on Sunday. (Image: Qazi Faraz Ahmad)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police has registered 19,448 FIRs and booked 60,258 people for allegedly violating prohibitory regulations under the current lockdown, a official said on Thursday.

Acting sternly against those violating the lockdown, it also collected a total fine of Rs 7.7 crore from people violating the restrictions, he said.

"To implement the lockdown strictly in districts, police registered 19,448 FIRs against 60,258 violaters of lockdown orders," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told reporters.

The FIRs were lodged under IPC section 188, which deals with disobedience to any order promulgated by a public servant.

He said the police also recovered Rs 7.7 crore as fine from those breaching the lockdown.

"The CM has made it clear that black-marketing will not be allowed and strict action will be initiated against such persons," he said.

