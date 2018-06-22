UP Cops Say Sorry After Photo of Hapur Lynching Victim Being Dragged Goes Viral

We are Sorry for the Hapur Incident.

Law & order incidents often lead to unintended yet undesirable acts. pic.twitter.com/w5Tsen9UxG — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) 21 June 2018

Days after a cattle trader was beaten to death, allegedly by a mob in Hapur, the Uttar Pradesh Police have issued an apology for a photograph that showed the 45-year-old being dragged by locals in the presence of cops.The men seen in the photograph — Pilakhuwa station incharge and two constables — were sent to police lines.“We apologise for the insensitive manner in which the victim was handled by our policemen… This picture seems to have been taken when the police had reached the spot to shift the injured to a police vehicle and because of non availability of an ambulance at that moment, the victim was unfortunately carried this way…“The humane concerns got ignored in the urgency of saving a life and maintaining law and order,” said a statement by UP DGP headquarters which was also uploaded on Twitter.Two men — 45-year-old Qasim and Samayuddin, 65 — were assaulted by a mob on Wednesday, about 70 kilometres from Delhi. While Qasim, who was dragged by locals, died later in hospital, the other person has been seriously injured.In videos of the incident, Qasim is seen pleading for water as a group of young men stand in the background. A voice asks people to calm down since they have already beaten the man and requests the mob to give him water. Soon after, another person is heard saying that cows were tied in the fields for slaughter.The Hapur police claim the two people were assaulted after a scuffle with some bike-borne men from the neighbouring village. Police have registered a murder case and arrested two people.