UP Cops Solve Theft Case in Unique Way, Allow Buffalo to Identify its Real Owner

Uttar Pradesh Police is always in the spotlight for good or bad reasons, this time police officials in Kannauj district solved a buffalo theft case in a unique way. The cops left the decision on the buffalo itself to find its real owner.

The district police asked the two men laying their claims on the buffalo to call it towards them and said to whomsoever it will go the same person will be the real owner.

As per information, the case was reported from Tiwa kotwali area where a buffalo allegedly belonging to Dharmendra was stolen from Alinagar around three days ago. At the same time, another cattle theft case was reported by Virendra, who claimed his buffalo was stolen three days ago. After investigation, the police found a buffalo, and both the owners were informed about the same.

Reportedly, both owners claimed that they were the real owner of buffalo. Baffled officials decided to identify the real owner in a unique way. And left the buffalo between the two contenders to find its real owner. It immediately identified its owner and the police officer was praised for his decision.

“Few days ago a complaint of theft of a buffalo was lodged in the police station. But after the recovery of the buffalo, both sides were asserting their claim on it. Then I decided to leave the decision on buffalo itself. The matter was settled and the buffalo left with its real owner,” SSI Vijayakanth Mishra said.