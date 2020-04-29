Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Coronavirus Death Count Rises to 39 With 5 New Fatalities, 81 More Test Positive

Of the five deaths, two were reported from Agra and one each from Firozabad, Bareilly and Mathura.

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2020, 9:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Coronavirus Death Count Rises to 39 With 5 New Fatalities, 81 More Test Positive
A police personnel walks along a train converted into isolation wards in wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Charbagh Railway Station, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow: With five more coronavirus deaths, the fatality count climbed to 39 in Uttar Pradesh, which reported 81 fresh cases on Wednesday, an official said.

Till now, 2,134 coronavirus cases have been reported from 60 districts of the state.

Of the five deaths, two were reported from Agra and one each from Firozabad, Bareilly and Mathura.

Both Bareilly and Mathura recorded their first coronavirus deaths.

Agra has reported the maximum 14 deaths in the state followed by six in Moradabad; five in Meerut; four in Kanpur; two in Firozabad; and one each in Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi, Aligarh, Mathura and Shravasti.

Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, said in a statement that 81 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday.

Of this, 29 were reported from Agra, 10 from Firozabad and four from Lucknow. He said 510 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 1,585, he said.

So far, 1,105 people linked to the Tablighi Jamaat have tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier briefing reporters here, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said sampling is now being done as per the Indian Council for Medical Research guidelines.

"At present, pool testing is going on in 10 laboratories of the state. So far, 332 pool tests have been conducted. As many as 1,612 samples were tested. Of the 332 pools, 15 pools tested positive for COVID-19," Prasad said.

"After the imposition of the lockdown, there has been an impact on health services. A government order has been issued so that vaccination of children can be started at the earliest," he said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,974,872

    +31,229*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,141,981

    +78,167*

  • Cured/Discharged

    948,545

    +41,647*  

  • Total DEATHS

    218,564

    +5,291*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres