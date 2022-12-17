CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP Couple Sleeps with Gas Heater On, Dies Due to Suffocation
1-MIN READ

UP Couple Sleeps with Gas Heater On, Dies Due to Suffocation

PTI

December 17, 2022, 21:08 IST

Sambhal, India

A case will be registered on the complaint of the family members.(Representational)

A case will be registered on the complaint of the family members.(Representational)

Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said police received information about the incident on Saturday morning from Allah Baksh, Salam’s father

A couple apparently died due to suffocation after leaving a gas heater on inside their room in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal while their four-month-old child was found in an unconscious condition, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Al Salam (25) and Meshar Jahan (23), they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said police received information about the incident on Saturday morning from Allah Baksh, Salam’s father.

When in the morning the couple did not wake up, the family opened the room and found the couple dead and their child in an unconscious state, he said.

The baby is undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said.

Prima facie, it seems that the couple died due to suffocation from the gas of the heater, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

A case will be registered on the complaint of the family members, he said.

Read all the Latest India News here

first published:December 17, 2022, 21:08 IST
last updated:December 17, 2022, 21:08 IST