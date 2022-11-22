UP Court Gives Lifer to Man Who Killed Lover for Her Husband’s Property

A court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a woman for her property.

As per the prosecution, Jameel first conspired with the woman, his friend Sunil’s wife, to kill him. When the woman refused to hand over her dead husband’s property to him, he murdered her too by stabbing her in the neck.

The court rejected the contention of the defence that Jameel was a “first-time offender" and the sole breadwinner for his family.

Vivek Kumar, Additional Sessions Judge, Bulandshahar, said taking into account the facts and circumstances of the case, it was appropriate to punish him with life imprisonment as his “crime had been established beyond reasonable doubt".

THE CASE

In July 2012, Pradhan of Village Sutari, Bulandshahar Dehat, informed the Police that a body of a woman whose throat had been slashed was found in the village. Subsequently, Jameel’s name surfaced in the police investigation and he was booked under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

During the trial, the brother-in-law of the woman recorded his statement that Jameel was a friend of his younger brother who had been murdered earlier.

He stated that Jameel and his brother’s wife conspired and murdered his brother to illegally obtain the property and falsely implicated the rest of the family. Jameel forced my brother’s wife to transfer the property to his name, however, when she denied it, Jameel killed her too, the witness claimed.

It also came on record that Jameel made the deceased woman sell a house after her husband’s death and had also obtained possession of another house belonging to her.

Considering the evidence, the court found there was a clear motive for Jameel to commit the crime and the murder weapon was found in the bushes near railway lines at Jameel’s pointing, which only he could have known.

