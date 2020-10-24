UP Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea of Vikas Dubey's Brother in 2009 Case

Lucknow: A local court on Friday rejected anticipatory bail plea of Deepak Dubey, the brother of slain Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey, in connection with a criminal case filed against him in 2009. Additional District Judge Amarjeet Verma said there was no ground to grant anticipatory bail at this stage.

Earlier, District Government Counsel Manoj Tripathi had opposed the plea saying that Deepak had eight criminal cases registered against him. Vineet Pandey had lodged a complaint at Krishnanagar police on July 5, 2020 alleging that Deepak came to his house in 2009 and threatened him to handover his car which he had purchased in auction. Later, he took away the vehicle.

In July, eight policemen were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops. Vikas was later killed in an encounter when he allegedly tried to flee from police custody.

