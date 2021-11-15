UP Court Rejects Bail Pleas of Ashish Mishra, Two Others in Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

A court in Lakhimpur Kheri rejected the bail pleas of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish and two others in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence on October 3 during a protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit there.

District and Sessions Judge Mukesh Mishra rejected the bail application of Ashish Mishra, alias Monu; Ashish Pandey; and Lavkush Rana, District Government Counsel Arvind Tripathi said. During the around two-hour-long hearing, the prosecution submitted a case diary of the case, forensic and ballistic reports of four firearms received from a forensic science laboratory and statements of 60 eyewitnesses to establish the involvement of the accused, he said.

He said after hearing arguments, the court rejected the bail applications of the accused. A special investigation committee formed to probe the violence had identified 12 other accused in the case and arrested them.

