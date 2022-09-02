UP Court Rejects Shrikant Tyagi's Bail Plea

A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar Friday rejected the bail application of politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested last month after a purported video of him assaulting and abusing a Noida woman had gone viral. The bail plea was rejected by Special Judge (Gangsters Act) Ranvijay Pratap Singh in the District and Sessions Court, Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to the order copy.

Shrikant Tyagi’s lawyer Sushil Bhati also confirmed to Press Trust of India that the bail plea has been rejected.

Shrikant Tyagi, 34, was booked under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after he was arrested on August 9 from Meerut by the Noida police.

Besides the Gangster’s Act, he was also booked for assaulting the woman on August 5 and in a cheating case for using stickers and a state government symbol on his cars issued only to state assembly members.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here