UP Court Remands Three Al-Qaeda-linked Terrorists to 7-day Police Custody

A local court on Friday granted seven days’ police custody of three alleged terrorists of the Al-Qaeda-linked Ansar Ghazwatul Hind arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). Special Judge, ATS, Yogendra Ram Gupta permitted the investigating agency to take police custody of the three terror accused — Shakeel, Mohammad Moid and Mohammad Mustaqim — for seven days for the purpose of interrogation.

The accused are lodged in jail under judicial custody since Thursday. The police custody remand of the three would start at 6 pm on Saturday.

The court passed the order on an application filed by ATS’s Deputy SP Sanjai Verma. During the course of the hearing, the three accused appeared before the court from jail through video-conferencing.

In its plea, the ATS had sought 10 days’ custody of the three accused for interrogating them about their other associates and future planning. They would be made to sit face to face with other accused in the case, it said.

The investigating agency wants to question the accused about the places from where they purchased firearms and inspect the places where they handed over them to the other accused, the ATS told the court. It would also be inquired from the accused as to whether any parallel module is working in the country, it said.

The ATS had arrested the three on a tip-off given by Minhaz Ahmed and Musheeruddin, who were arrested on July 11. The ATS had claimed that they were planning to carry out explosions, including using ”human bombs”, at several places in Uttar Pradesh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here