UP Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter
UP Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

Chitrakoot (UP), Feb 26: A POCSO court in this Uttar Pradesh district sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Friday for raping his minor daughter. Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO) Pradeep Kumar Mishra awarded life sentence to the man for raping his minor daughter on February 3, 2018.

An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint from the victim’s mother at the Karvi police station. The woman had alleged that her husband used to beat and molest their daughter, but during the course of the hearing, the girl told the court that she was also raped by him, prosecution officer Siddharth Anand said.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.05 lakh on the convict and ordered that half the amount would be given to the victim and her mother.

