Home » News » India » UP Court to Hear 10-Year-Old Attempt to Murder Case Against BJP Leader
1-MIN READ

UP Court to Hear 10-Year-Old Attempt to Murder Case Against BJP Leader

PTI

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 13:04 IST

Ballia, India

BJP leader and former minister Anand Swaroop Shukla is among the five accused in the case (Photo: @anandswarupbjp)

A court here will hear a 10-year-old case of attempt to murder against BJP leader and former minister Anand Swaroop Shukla and four others.

The four other accused in the case are Ashutosh Pandey, Ratnesh Yadav, Vivek Singh and Avinash Singh.

Special Judge Hussain Ahmed Ansari said on February 6 that the MP-MLA court will hear the case against Shukla and four others to prosecute them, said Dinesh Tiwari, the plaintiff’s lawyer, on Tuesday.

Student leader Sudhir Ojha had filed a case against the five alleging that they attacked him with a knife at Satish Chandra College in Ballia city on January 15, 2013.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
