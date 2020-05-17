INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

UP Covid-19 Tally Climbs to 4,353 with 213 Fresh Cases, Death Toll Stands at 104

File photo: People wear protective masks in view of coronavirus pandemic at a market in Lucknow. (PTI)

File photo: People wear protective masks in view of coronavirus pandemic at a market in Lucknow. (PTI)

So far, 2,444 people have recovered from the disease, while 104 people have died due to it, Principal Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 7:21 PM IST
Share this:

Uttar Pradesh reported 213 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total in the state to 4,353.

So far, 2,444 people have recovered from the disease, while 104 people have died due to it, Principal Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

"A total of 4,353 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 75 districts in the state with 213 fresh cases so far," he said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,805, Prasad said.

He said people across the state are using Aarogya Setu app, while the control room of the health department has given health-related advice to more than 11,000 people so far.

"Health check up of over 3.72 lakh migrant labourers has been done till now," Prasad said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading