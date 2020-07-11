UP Covid-19 Tally Crosses 33,000-mark with Biggest Daily Spike of 1,347 Cases, Death Toll Rises to 889

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh crossed 33,700-mark on Friday with the highest single-day spike of 1,347 cases, while the death toll reached 889 after 27 patients succumbed to the disease, a senior official said.

The previous highest single-day spike of 1,332 cases was recorded on July 7.

The total cases on Friday reached 33,700 of which 21,787 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection while 11,024 active are still active, said Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

The maximum cases out of the fresh ones were from state capital Lucknow which recorded 140 new cases. This was followed by Ghaziabad with 124 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar with 87 cases, Kanpur Nagar with 69 cases, Barabanki with 69 cases, Jhansi with 61 cases, Meerut with 59 cases, Varanasi with 50 cases and Moradabad with 47 cases.

As many as 38,006 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested in the state to 10.74 lakh, Prasad said.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will dedicate seven new labs of RT-PCR tests at a programme here on Saturday.

These seven labs will be set up in Aligarh, Varanasi, Gonda, Moradabad, Bareilly, Mirzapur and Balrampur hospital in Lucknow, he said.

Earlier on Friday in a key meeting with officials, Adityanath emphasised on starting rapid antigen testing in the state post three-day house to house surveillance and cleanliness campaign ending on July 12. The chief minister asked urban development, rural development, panchayati raj and other departments to come together for the a mega cleanliness drive in the state.

Taking strict action against those who step out without face covers in public places, the Uttar Pradesh government has increased the penalty on violators from Rs 100 to Rs 500, Prasad said.

He said 36,114 help desks in the state have so far identified 16,030 people with symptoms and their tests are being conducted.

The Yogi Adityanath government on Friday capped the rates of Covid-19 treatment at private hospitals for ICU with a ventilator, ICU without ventilator and non-ICU beds. This step was taken in an attempt to ease the burden of the patients at government hospitals.

Meanwhile, as lockdown-like curbs began in the state from July 10, CM Adityanath said that effective police patrolling should be done to ensure strict implementation of the restrictions. The Uttar Pradesh government had announced curbs from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday, permitting movement only for providing medical and essential services in the state.

All markets, food grain markets and other establishments will remain closed during this period and the supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery. The movement of trains and air services will continue but road transport will be shut down. Buses, however, will be made available to air and train passengers.

“The curbs have been imposed in the state to check the spread of Covid-19 and other communicable diseases,” said Chief Secretary RK Tiwari in an order to district officials.

Tiwari said the decision was taken after reviewing the current situation in the state and to put an effective check on it, adding that all offices and markets will remain closed during this period although medical and health services and other essential services will continue as before.

However, there will be no restrictions on freight vehicles on national and state highways, said the state government order, adding that petrol pumps and ‘dhabas’ will also remain open along them. Railway services will also continue as before. While industrial factories in urban and rural areas will remain open during the period, they will have to strictly follow norms of social distancing.

