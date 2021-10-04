UP Crosses 11-Crore Covid Vaccination Mark; 60% Adult Population Administered First Dose

Uttar Pradesh has completed vaccination for more than 11 crore and 60% of the state people have been inoculated with the first dose, data showed on Monday. The state has administered more than one crore vaccine doses in less than 10 days, and has jabbed over 11,04,51,442 so far. Moreover, over 8.82 crore, that is, 60% of Uttar Pradesh’s eligible adult population is partially vaccinated.

Uttar Pradesh administered over 38 lakh doses on September 27, thus becoming the only state with the highest ever single-day vaccine coverage.

Despite challenges in terms of a large population and sizable rural population, Uttar Pradesh has proactively worked towards providing free vaccination to all eligible beneficiaries.

According to official estimates based on census and electoral data, around 15 crore in UP are yet to be vaccinated. While over 2.21 crore people are fully vaccinated in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the state’s achievement to the efforts of health and frontline workers, ASHA, Anganwadi workers, women’s Self Help Groups and to the citizens.

Eliminating the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, out of over 1.36 lakh samples tested in the last 24 hours, 16 samples tested positive for the Covid-19 infection.

In the same period, another 17 patients also recovered from the infection. The active caseload in the most populous state has been reduced to 158 from a high of 3,10,783 in April pushing the Recovery Rate up to 98.8%.

As many as 30 districts reported zero active cases, including Amethi, Bhadohi, Etah, Ghazipur, Hapur, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Kasganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareilly, Sitapur, Unnao and Varanasi.

