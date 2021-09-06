UP Crosses 8-Crore Mark in Vaccination, Over One Crore Doses Administered in Just 9 Days

As Uttar Pradesh continues to intensify its vaccination drive to keep the anticipated third Covid-19 wave at bay, the State on Monday reached a vaccination milestone with 8 crore doses administered.

Uttar Pradesh administered over 27 lakh doses by 6 pm, in a mega vaccination campaign for Covid-19 conducted on September 6.

With this achievement, the State’s fight against Covid-19 has got strong impetus. Despite having the largest population and facing several challenges such as vaccine hesitancy, UP stands number one in vaccination.

Earlier, UP administered more than 30 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on August 27, the highest ever in a day by any State. On August 3, UP gave around 29.5 lakh doses of vaccine which was also an all-time high record in single day coverage.

On August 28, the State crossed the milestone of administering 7-crore doses. Soaring high on vaccination, the State has achieved the target of vaccinating one crore people in merely nine days, which is a kind of record in itself.

So far, over 6,69,16,031 have received their first doses while over 1,31,20,771 are fully vaccinated in the State.

Ensuring that no section is left under this massive vaccination campaign, the Chief Minister has instructed the officials to cover each and every one in getting their doses in a hassle-free manner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here