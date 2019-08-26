UP D.El.Ed Result 2019: Examination Regulatory Authority to Announce Third Semester Result Today, Check Link Here

The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh will announce UP D.El.ED Result 2019 for the third semester today, August 26, 2019. The UP DElED 3rd Semester Result 2019 will be released by the Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh on its official website http://examregulatoryauthorityup.in/HOME.aspx . Candidates who have appeared for the UP DELED third semester exam can check their UP DElED Result 2019 on the official site once the results are announced. Further, Students can also check their DELED Result 2019 via direct link here

UP D.El.Ed third semester result 2019: How to check your score

Candidates are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check their score

Step 1: Log on to examregulatoryauthorityup.in or http://updeled.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’

Step 3: Select the year and course from the drop down

Step 4: Enter roll number and other required credentials

Step 4: Download your DELED Result 2019 for third semester can keep a printout for future use

According to a news report in Times Now, the UP DELED Third Semester Result 2019 was expected to be release last week, but the marksheet for some regions were not received that caused a delay.

As per the news report, more than 2 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year. All those candidates who will qualify UP D.El.Ed will be eligible to apply for CTET December 2019 examination.

