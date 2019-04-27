English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP D.El.Ed Result 2019: Results for First Semester Exam Declared at updeledinfo.in, How to Check
The Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (UP DElEd) announced the UP DElEd Result 2019 for first semester today at updeledinfo.in.
UP D.El.Ed Result 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (UP DElEd) announced the UP DElEd Result 2019 for first semester on April 27 (today). The Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education released the 2019 UP DElEd Result, UP DElEd first semester Result 2019 on its official website updeledinfo.in. Earlier, the reports had said that the UP DElED Results 2019 would be declared on April 29.
Candidates who appeared for the UP DElED examination can also check their UP DElED Result 2019 for the first semester on btcexam.in. Over one lakh trainees registered for the UP DElED first semester examination 2019 and around 1.8 lakh candidates appeared the examination. The D.El.Ed is a certificate programme for untrained teachers.
Steps to check the UP DElED Result 2019 for first semester:
Step 1: Log on to the official website updeledinfo.in or btcexam.in
Step 2: Look for a tab "UP DElED First Semester Result 2019".
Step 3: Click on the link for 2019 UP DElED Result for First Semester".
Step 3: Enter hall ticket number and date of birth.
Step 4: Download your UP DElED Result 2019 and keep a print out for future reference.
The Diploma in Elementary Education programme is a professional mandatory course of two years' duration for all those who want to teach in government-aided and private colleges in the state.
