1-min read

UP Dalit Girl Raped at Gunpoint, Police Let Accused Off After Family Hands Him Over

Her family alleged that they caught the accused on the spot and handed him over to the police but officials let him off and tried to hush up the matter. They then approached superintendent of police after which a case was registered.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 8:29 AM IST
UP Dalit Girl Raped at Gunpoint, Police Let Accused Off After Family Hands Him Over
Banda (UP): A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, officials said on Wednesday, with her family alleging that police initially refused to file a case even after the accused was handed over.

The girl was allegedly raped by one Baua Singh, who threatened her with a country-made pistol, at her house in Bisanda area of the district on September 3, Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh said.

Her family alleged that they caught the accused on the spot and handed him over to the police but officials let him off and tried to hush up the matter. They then approached superintendent of police after which a case was registered.

"The FIR in the case was registered on Tuesday on directives of the superintendent of police," the circle officer said.

The accused is currently on the run and police said they are trying to nab him.

