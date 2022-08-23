CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#GaneshChaturthi
Home » News » India » UP: Dalit Girl Thrashed, Thrown Out of School by Ex-pradhan for Not Wearing Uniform
1-MIN READ

UP: Dalit Girl Thrashed, Thrown Out of School by Ex-pradhan for Not Wearing Uniform

PTI

Last Updated: August 23, 2022, 16:56 IST

Bhadohi, India

Based on the complaint of the girl's mother, a case was registered against the accused for assault(Image for representation: News18)

Based on the complaint of the girl's mother, a case was registered against the accused for assault(Image for representation: News18)

The accused is neither an officer nor a teacher, yet he goes to school every day and misbehaves with teachers and children

A Dalit girl allegedly faced casteist slurs, was beaten up and thrown out of her school by a former village head here for not wearing uniform, police said on Tuesday. The accused ex-pradhan was identified as Manoj Kumar Dubey, they said.

The accused is neither an officer nor a teacher, yet he goes to school every day and misbehaves with teachers and children, police said. Dubey on Monday questioned the girl, a class 8 student of a government school, about not wearing the uniform, Chauri police station in-charge Girija Shankar Yadav said.

To this, the girl replied that she will wear it when her father buys it for her, Yadav said. Hearing this, Dubey beat-up the girl in her class, used casteist slurs against her and threw her out of the school, he said. Based on the complaint of the girl’s mother, a case was registered against the accused for assault, intimidation and under the Scheduled Castes, Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Yadav said. Search is on to nab the accused, he said.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 23, 2022, 16:56 IST
last updated:August 23, 2022, 16:56 IST