UP: Day After Violence Over Prophet Remark, Houses of Accused Demolished; Saharanpur Police Arrest 64

In the aftermath of the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh over recent remarks by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad, the Saharanpur police on Saturday took to social media to share videos of bulldozers demolishing parts of homes of two of the accused arrested for disturbing the peace and social harmony.

The visuals shared by the police showed cops and municipal teams stationed at the residences of accused Muzammil and Abdul Waqir, with bulldozers razing gates and outer walls of their houses which the police claimed were illegal constructions.

“A joint team of Saharanpur admin, development authority, magistracy, revenue team, municipal corporation & police was made to take action on illegal properties of accused in yesterday’s incident,” Saharanpur SSP Akash Tomar was quoted telling ANI.

The demolished buildings belonged to a Zafar Hayat Hashmi who is the main accused in the violence. In addition, a newly-constructed building

located in Swaroopnagar locality of Kanpur, 3 km away from where the violence took place and owned by one Mohammad Ishtiyaq, who is said to be a close relative of prime accused Zafar Hayat Hashmi was also demolished.

#WATCH | Residential premises of 2 arrested accused were illegal & without permission; we’ve taken action with bulldozers. More people are being identified. There will be coordinated action on any illegal properties found… We’ll put NSA as well: Saharanpur SSP Akash Tomar pic.twitter.com/p5BG3lqLDB — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2022

Talking to NDTV, UP Police’s additional director general, Prashant Kumar claimed that the demolition was carried out in accordance with norms and regulations.

He also asserted that the police will take strict action against all the people or groups who have “dared to disturb peace and harmony”, including charging them under the Gangster Act, seizing their properties, and ensuring they pay for damages caused to the private and public property so that such incidents are not repeated.

Kanpur Violence

Violence had erupted in parts of Kanpur after Friday prayers as members of two communities indulged in brick-batting and hurled bombs over attempts to shut shops in protest against “insulting” comments on Prophet Mohammed by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate. The Kotwali police on Tuesday lodged another FIR against people behind two Facebook accounts and three Twitter handles for spreading “fake and inflammatory content” about the June 3 violence, pushing the number of such users booked so far to 13, Pramod Kumar said.

In the latest development to the case, Moradabad SSP Hemant Kutiyal said that police got 14 days of remand of all the 25 accused in a recent protest over the controversial religious remark.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office said that the police officials were given clear instructions to take stringent action against any anti-social elements.

A total of 64 people have been arrested in Saharanpur and more than 200 identified, the district’s police chief said in a statement. The Police also claimed that the situation is now under control in the state.

