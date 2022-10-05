UP: Death Toll in Durga Puja Pandal Fire in Bhadohi Climbs to 6

The death toll in a fire incident at a Durga Puja pandal in this Uttar Pradesh district went up to six on Tuesday with one more person succumbing to injuries at the Varanasi Trauma Centre, a senior official said. The district administration and police, which are carrying out an intensive operation to trace those who were injured in the incident that occurred on Sunday, found 23 more people who were being treated by two quacks and got them admitted to various hospitals, District Magistrate (DM) Gaurang Rathi told reporters.

With this, the total number of those hospitalised following the incident has gone up to 92, including 12 in a critical condition, Rathi said, adding that six people have been killed in the incident. Three children were among the first five casualties after the fire broke out at a Durga Puja pandal here due to overheating of a halogen light on Sunday night. A digital show was going on at the pandal in Narthua village when the fire broke out, reducing the structure into ashes.

The DM said private hospitals providing treatment to anyone injured in the incident will have to inform the district administration, otherwise action will be taken against them. He said a joint team of doctors and officials from the district administration and police is going from village to village for investigation purposes.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar said action is being taken against the two quacks. The fire broke out at around 9:30 pm on Sunday when a halogen light at the pandal overheated, causing an electric wire to catch fire. The fire soon engulfed the wooden scaffolding and the tent.

An FIR was lodged at the Aurai police station against the puja committee members under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life etc.), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 135 (supply and use of energy by non-licensees and others) of the Electricity Act.

