UP Declares 11 Districts Covid-19 Free; Active Caseload Dips to 857, Lowest Since April 2020

Uttar Pradesh on Monday witnessed the steepest decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases as the state limited the infections to just 33, making it the lowest daily-case count for the state.

While other states have been witnessing a greater surge of fresh Covid-19 infections, Uttar Pradesh has restricted the daily-case count below 50 for straight three days in a row.

In another significant achievement, Uttar Pradesh dropped the daily Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR), — the number of positive cases against the total tests done — to 0.01 per cent, the lowest in the country.

This rate was at its highest at 16.84 per cent on April 24 and now remains even lower than the lowest post first wave of Covid-19.

With eleven districts (Aligarh, Badaun, Basti, Bahraich, Etah, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Hathras, Kasganj, Mahoba and Shravasti) adding to Uttar Pradesh’s success in crushing the Covid-curve, the State’s recovery rate has climbed up to a remarkable 98.6 per cent testifying the success of the ‘UP’s Covid-19 Model’ in eradicating the fatal virus.

Ramping up daily testing to detect the virus has helped in the fight against the second wave. True to the spirit of the ‘trace, test, and treat’ policy, as many as 2,27,740 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which nearly 1.30 lakh were RT-PCR examinations.

Emerging as a leader in conducting maximum Covid-19 tests, Uttar Pradesh has tested as many as 6,42,77,972 samples for the novel coronavirus infection so far.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country’s most populous state has also been reduced to just 857, which is now equal to the tally which the State had in April 2020.

The active Covid-19 cases have been brought down by over 99 per cent from their peak capped at 3,10,783 cases on April 30, while the percentage of active cases as against the total confirmed cases is just 0 per cent.

“The State is now left with merely 857 active Covid-19 cases. The decline has been over 99 per cent since the peak, which recorded 3.10 lakh cases on April 30. We must continue with a better system of prevention and treatment to break the chain of Corona infection,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a high-level Covid-19 review meeting on Monday while expressing satisfaction over the situation.

Stepping up preventive measures because of a probable third Covid wave, Uttar Pradesh has ramped up its oxygen production as 234 out of the 549 sanctioned plants have become functional.

As part of its mission to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of medical oxygen in Uttar Pradesh, the government is currently working on war footing to get all plants functional by August 15.

