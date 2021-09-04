UP Declares 24 Districts 'Covid Free', Active Cases Continue to Decline

The tally of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has come down to 239 only. Its 99 percent decline since April 30 when it peaked to 3, 10, 783 cases. Around 24 districts have been declared Covid-19 free and a recovery rate of 98.7 percent has been claimed.

The active cases have been brought to zero in Aligarh, Amethi, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Balia, Banda, Basti, Bijnor, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Mau, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Shamli and Sitapur.

Meanwhile, none of the 75 districts in UP have reported fresh cases of coronavirus infection in double-digits lately.

As many as 64 districts reported no case of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, whereas the other 11 districts reported new cases in just single digits.

The UP government has worked in a phased manner to control the Covid-19 spread with a multipronged approach of ‘Trace, Test & Treat’ mechanism, vaccination and partial curfews.

The positivity rate, too, has slumped to 0.01 per cent, the lowest in the country.

Out of 2,37,439 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 18 came positive. In the same period, another 21 patients recovered from the infection.

Uttar Pradesh has restricted the daily-case count below 100 for nearly 54 consecutive days.

