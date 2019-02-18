LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
UP Declares Public Holiday on Tuesday on Occasion of Magh Purnima

On Magh Purnima, there is 'snan' (holy bath) at Kumbh, while Sant Ravidas Jayanati was earlier a restricted holiday

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2019, 1:11 PM IST
UP Declares Public Holiday on Tuesday on Occasion of Magh Purnima
Allahabad: Hindu devotees offer prayers after taking holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of River Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, on the occasion of Maghi Purnima during Magh mela festival, in Allahabad on Wednesday. (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday on the occasion of Magh Purnima and Sant Ravidas Jayanti.

The order has been issued by Principal Secreatry Jitendra Kumar.

On Magh Purnima, there is 'snan' (holy bath) at Kumbh, while Sant Ravidas Jayanati was earlier a restricted holiday

