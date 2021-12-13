UP: Decomposed Body Found In Kanpur; Suspected To Be Of Doctor Who Killed Wife, Kids

Kanpur, Dec 12: A highly decomposed body, suspected to be that of a doctor who went missing after allegedly killing his wife and children, was recovered on Sunday from Siddhnath Ghat here, police said. “The body is highly decomposed due to which nobody is able to identify it," said Asim Arun, Police Commissioner of Kanpur.

The body was noticed by a local youth. Instructions have been issued to the subordinates to expedite the process of DNA profiling and tests, he said. Sushil Kumar, the head of the department of forensic medicine at a private medical college, had allegedly killed his wife and children on December 3 at their apartment in Kalyanpur.

DCP (West) BBGTS Murthy said the Aadhar card of Kumar, his car keys, driving licence, and mobile phone have been found. According to police, the doctor was allegedly depressed over the COVID-19 situation.

In a note left behind by Kumar, he claimed that he was suffering from an incurable disease and was depressed. He also said that “COVID-19 will not spare anyone" and he took the extreme step as “he could not leave his family in trouble" and wanted to “liberate them and remove all their troubles in a moment", Arun said. Police had found the bodies of Chandraprabha (48), Shikhar Singh (18), an engineering student, and Khushi Singh, a high school student lying in a pool of blood in separate rooms, Arun said.

Chandraprabha was killed with a hammer, while Shikhar and Khushi were strangled to death, the police commissioner had earlier said, adding prima facie, it appeared that the victims were given tea laced with intoxicants and killed after they became unconscious.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.