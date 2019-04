UP DEIED First Semester Result 2019 to be Declared on April 29; How to Check

The first-semester result for the Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (UP DEIEd) will be announced by April 29, 2019 (Monday) on the official website at updeledinfo.in . After the results for UP DEIED first semester examination are declared, the candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the results directly through the official website.Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, updeledinfo.in Step 2: Click on the link that says, "Click Here for DEIEd first semester result 2019"Step 3: Login with your registration number.Step 4: Check merit list or state rankStep 5: Download and take a print out for further referenceThe UP DEIED was formerly known as the BTC Certificate. It is a two-year professional course. Candidates passing the UP DEIED course offer education to students from Class I to Class VIII. The course is a very important diploma course for becoming an early teacher.The course is completed in four semesters in which candidates are evaluated. The main objective of the diploma is to prepare a teacher for students from Class I to Class VIII.