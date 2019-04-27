Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

UP DEIED First Semester Result 2019 to be Declared on April 29; How to Check

UP DEIED First Semester Result 2019 can be checked on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education at updeledinfo.in

Trending Desk

Updated:April 27, 2019, 7:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UP DEIED First Semester Result 2019 to be Declared on April 29; How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
UP DEIED First Semester Result 2019 | The first-semester result for the Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (UP DEIEd) will be announced by April 29, 2019 (Monday) on the official website at updeledinfo.in. After the results for UP DEIED first semester examination are declared, the candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the results directly through the official website.

How to check UP DEIED first semester result 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, updeledinfo.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says, "Click Here for DEIEd first semester result 2019"

Step 3: Login with your registration number.

Step 4: Check merit list or state rank

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference

The UP DEIED was formerly known as the BTC Certificate. It is a two-year professional course. Candidates passing the UP DEIED course offer education to students from Class I to Class VIII. The course is a very important diploma course for becoming an early teacher.

The course is completed in four semesters in which candidates are evaluated. The main objective of the diploma is to prepare a teacher for students from Class I to Class VIII.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram