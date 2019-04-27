English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP DEIED First Semester Result 2019 to be Declared on April 29; How to Check
UP DEIED First Semester Result 2019 can be checked on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education at updeledinfo.in
UP DEIED First Semester Result 2019 | The first-semester result for the Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (UP DEIEd) will be announced by April 29, 2019 (Monday) on the official website at updeledinfo.in. After the results for UP DEIED first semester examination are declared, the candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the results directly through the official website.
How to check UP DEIED first semester result 2019
Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, updeledinfo.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says, "Click Here for DEIEd first semester result 2019"
Step 3: Login with your registration number.
Step 4: Check merit list or state rank
Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference
The UP DEIED was formerly known as the BTC Certificate. It is a two-year professional course. Candidates passing the UP DEIED course offer education to students from Class I to Class VIII. The course is a very important diploma course for becoming an early teacher.
The course is completed in four semesters in which candidates are evaluated. The main objective of the diploma is to prepare a teacher for students from Class I to Class VIII.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
