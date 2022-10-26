UP: Dengue Patient Given 'Poorly Preserved' Platelets, Not 'Mosambi Juice', Says Prayagraj Official

Days after widespread outrage over an allegation that a patient in Uttar Pradesh had died as the hospital had given him “mosambi juice” instead of platelets, a senior government official denied the claim on Wednesday saying it was “poorly preserved” platelets.

Prayagraj district magistrate Sanjay Khatri said it had been found that the patient was given a packet of “poorly preserved” platelets and not ‘mosambi’, or sweet lime juice, as alleged by the family, as per a report published by NDTV.

The 32-year-old patient, identified as Pradeep Pandey, was suffering from dengue and was given a transfusion at a hospital at Jhalwa in Dhoomalganj last week. He had died at another hospital, where his condition deteriorated.

The patient’s kin had alleged that the hospital intravenously gave him sweet lime juice instead of platelets, due to which he died. A video claiming that fruit juice was transfused to the patient instead of platelets had gone viral on social media.

Earlier in the day, Khatri said there were orders to demolish the private hospital after proceedings were initiated. According to officials, the private hospital has been sealed for the wrong transfusion on direction of deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.

Even before the incident came to light on October 20, a notice was issued to the owner of Global Hospital on October 19 stating that the building premises were unauthorised, officials said. The notice from the Prayagraj Development Authority asked the owners to vacate the building by the morning of October 28. The notice stated that show-cause notices were issued to the hospital owners earlier to put forth their views. Since no one came to the hearing, the demolition order was issued, it stated.

Earlier, the owner of the private hospital had claimed that the platelets were brought from a different medical facility and the patient had a reaction after three units were transfused.

(With PTI inputs)

