UP Deputy CM Denies BJP Involvement After Bulandshahr Violence Accused Gets Hero's Welcome Outside Jail

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had nothing to do with the heroic welcome given to the six accused in the Bulandshahr violence case and has asked the opposition to desist from exaggerating the matter.

The key accused, including Shikhar Agarwal, who is associated with the youth wing of the BJP, and Jeetu Fauji were released after being granted bail Shikhar Agarwal by the chief judicial magistrate. Family members and supporters of the six accused garlanded them outside the jail amidst chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki jai’ and ‘Vande Matram’ upon their release on Sunday.

“If supporters of someone who have been released from jail welcome them, the government and BJP has nothing to do with it. Opposition must not make a mountain out of a molehill,” ANI quoted UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya as saying.

A video of accused being welcomed in a grand manner went viral on social media and attracted severe criticism from netizens. In the video, Shikhar Agarwal and Jeetu Fauji are seen being welcomed and garlanded by their supporters amid cheers. Several people also took turns to take selfies with the accused.

On December 3, police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed in mob violence after cattle carcasses were allegedly found near Mahaw village in Bulandshahr. Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, the main accused in the killing of the policeman was arrested from Khurja a few days after he had gone into hiding.

