Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Deputy CM Denies BJP Involvement After Bulandshahr Violence Accused Gets Hero's Welcome Outside Jail

Family members and supporters of the six accused garlanded them outside the district jail amidst chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki jai’ and ‘Vande Matram’ upon their release on Sunday.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:August 26, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UP Deputy CM Denies BJP Involvement After Bulandshahr Violence Accused Gets Hero's Welcome Outside Jail
Bulandshahr accused get hero's welcome outside court (screen grab of ANI video)
Loading...

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had nothing to do with the heroic welcome given to the six accused in the Bulandshahr violence case and has asked the opposition to desist from exaggerating the matter.

The key accused, including Shikhar Agarwal, who is associated with the youth wing of the BJP, and Jeetu Fauji were released after being granted bail Shikhar Agarwal by the chief judicial magistrate. Family members and supporters of the six accused garlanded them outside the jail amidst chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki jai’ and ‘Vande Matram’ upon their release on Sunday.

“If supporters of someone who have been released from jail welcome them, the government and BJP has nothing to do with it. Opposition must not make a mountain out of a molehill,” ANI quoted UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya as saying.

A video of accused being welcomed in a grand manner went viral on social media and attracted severe criticism from netizens. In the video, Shikhar Agarwal and Jeetu Fauji are seen being welcomed and garlanded by their supporters amid cheers. Several people also took turns to take selfies with the accused.

On December 3, police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed in mob violence after cattle carcasses were allegedly found near Mahaw village in Bulandshahr. Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, the main accused in the killing of the policeman was arrested from Khurja a few days after he had gone into hiding.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram