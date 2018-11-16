GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Granted Bail in Poll Code Violation Case Shortly After His Surrender

Despite a dozen criminal cases against him, Keshav Prasad Maurya was inducted in the Yogi Adityanath government as the deputy chief minister after the BJP’s thumping victory in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:November 16, 2018, 9:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Granted Bail in Poll Code Violation Case Shortly After His Surrender
File photo of UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. (PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: Deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was accused in a case of violation of model code of conduct and a 10-year-old case related to a Durga Puja Panadal Committee dispute, surrendered before a special Allahabad court on Friday.

However, soon after his surrender, Maurya’s lawyers applied for his bail, which was granted shortly after the hearing.

Both the cases are being heard by a fast-track court set up by the government on the orders of the Supreme Court.

“I have firm belief in the judicial system of our country. I have appeared in the court as I was not getting bail. When you work in a public domain, cases are filed to frame you,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The next hearing of the case will be held on January 10. Despite a dozen criminal cases against him, Maurya was inducted in the Yogi Adityanath government as the deputy chief minister after the BJP’s thumping victory in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...