UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Granted Bail in Poll Code Violation Case Shortly After His Surrender

Deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was accused in a case of violation of model code of conduct and a 10-year-old case related to a Durga Puja Panadal Committee dispute, surrendered before a special Allahabad court on Friday.However, soon after his surrender, Maurya’s lawyers applied for his bail, which was granted shortly after the hearing.Both the cases are being heard by a fast-track court set up by the government on the orders of the Supreme Court.“I have firm belief in the judicial system of our country. I have appeared in the court as I was not getting bail. When you work in a public domain, cases are filed to frame you,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.The next hearing of the case will be held on January 10. Despite a dozen criminal cases against him, Maurya was inducted in the Yogi Adityanath government as the deputy chief minister after the BJP’s thumping victory in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.