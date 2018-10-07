English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's Father Passes Away Aged 80
In a tweet, the deputy chief minister said: "An extremely sad moment in my life. Today, my father Shyam Lal Maurya passed away at 3.30 pm."
File photo of UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.
Lucknow: The father of Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya passed away here Saturday. He was 80.
UP Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media coordinator Rakesh Tripathi said Shyam Lal Maurya had been hospitalised after he complained of chest pain. "He was admitted today at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences at 11.30 am following pain in the chest, and he passed away at around 3.30 pm," Tripathi said.
He added that the cremation will take place on Sunday in Kaushambi.
Shyam Lal Maurya was a father to three sons and three daughters, Tripathi said. "Shyam Lal Maurya ji's life has been full of struggle. He belonged to an ordinary family, but he instilled values in his children," he said.
Expressing condolences, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to the deputy CM on phone to console him.
Expressing condolences, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to the deputy CM on phone to console him.
