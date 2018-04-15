English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Deputy CM, Other Ministers Wish Guru Nanak Jayanti to People 7 Months Early
The tweets were deleted after the ministers realized the major faux pas. Notably, even the official holiday calendar of UP government mentions November 23 as Guru Nanak Jayanti. It is also the day of Kartik Purnima.
Screengrab of the tweet.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and several other UP ministers were left red-faced on Sunday after they extended Guru Nanak Jayanti greetings to people on Twitter but on a wrong date.
Taking to Twitter, Maurya posted an image of Guru Nanak along with his picture with a message that read, “Sikkhon Ke Pratham Dharm Guru, Darshnik aur Samaj Sudharak avam Shreshta Sangeetagya Guru Nanak Dev Ji Ki Jayanti par unhe Koti Koti Naman.”
Following the footsteps of Maurya, several other cabinet ministers, including Ashutosh Tandon and Sidharth Nath Singh, tweeted out the wishes without checking the correct date. Guru Nanak's birth anniversary is celebrated across the world on November 23.
The tweets were deleted after they realized the major faux pas. Notably, even the official holiday calendar of UP government mentions November 23 as Guru Nanak Jayanti. It is also the day of Kartik Purnima.
Siddharth Nath Singh later tweeted an apology and blamed the entire episode on Wikipedia, which shows Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on April 15. He also shared a screenshot to justify his claim and underlined the part where it was written that Guru Nanak was born on April 15 1469 in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
