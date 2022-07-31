CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#BengalSSCScam#IndvsWI
Home » News » India » UP: District-level BJP Leader, Relatives Booked for Murder After Son Kills Neighbour While Playing
1-MIN READ

UP: District-level BJP Leader, Relatives Booked for Murder After Son Kills Neighbour While Playing

PTI

Last Updated: July 31, 2022, 21:30 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

The victim died on the spot, the police said, adding the case was registered based on a complaint by his father. (Image: Twitter)

The victim died on the spot, the police said, adding the case was registered based on a complaint by his father. (Image: Twitter)

The children were playing 'chor-sipahi' (police-thief) in the neighbourhood under Karari police station limits on Saturday evening when the BJP leader's son "brought the politician's pistol and it got accidentally fired" on an 11-year-old boy

Police on Sunday registered a case of murder against four people, including a BJP district leader, after his 10-year-old son shot dead a neighbour while playing. The children were playing ‘chor-sipahi’ (police-thief) in the neighbourhood under Karari police station limits on Saturday evening when the BJP leader’s son ”brought the politician’s pistol and it got accidentally fired” on a 11-year-old boy, Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.

The victim died on the spot, Singh said, adding the case was registered based on a complaint by his father. The FIR also names the BJP district-level leader’s son, his nephew and sister-in-law.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:July 31, 2022, 21:30 IST
last updated:July 31, 2022, 21:30 IST