UP Doubles Penalty for Using Mobile Phones While Driving, Riding Two Wheelers Without Helmet
Violators will be charged Rs 500 (earlier Rs 300) for driving without a number plate, Rs 1,000 (earlier Rs. 500) for driving without a license, Rs 1,000 (earlier Rs 500) for using a mobile phone while driving and Rs 1,000 (earlier Rs 500) for driving without a helmet.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: Using mobile phones while driving and riding two-wheelers without a helmet will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000 in Uttar Pradesh instead of Rs 500 earlier to ensure stricter adherence to traffic laws in the state.
The state cabinet at its meeting Tuesday, also pegged the penalty for driving without a licence at Rs 1,000, double the amount charged earlier.
Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh said, "The Cabinet has decided to double fines for violating traffic rules. Violators will be charged Rs 500 (earlier Rs 300) for driving without a number plate, Rs 1,000 (earlier Rs. 500) for driving without a license, Rs 1,000 (earlier Rs 500) for using a mobile phone while driving and Rs 1,000 (earlier Rs 500) for driving without a helmet."
The Cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal allowing vehicle owners in the state to port the registration number of their vehicles.
