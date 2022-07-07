UP Driving Expressway Transformation with 3,200 Km of High-Speed Roads in Next Few Years

Uttar Pradesh will have an operational network of 1,225 km of expressways when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Bundelkhand Expressway on July 16. Another 1,974 km of expressways are being built, making Uttar Pradesh the first state to have a network of 13 expressways, in the next few years, totalling nearing 3,200 km, which would be more than in many countries.

Six of these expressways are now ready and the PM will inaugurate the latest one, the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway on July 16 in Jalaun. Before this, UP has five operational expressways in form of Yamuna Expressway from Greater Noida to Agra (165 km), Noida-Greater Noida Expressway (25 km), Agra-Lucknow Expressway (302 km), Delhi-Meerut Expressway (96 km) and the Purvanchal Expressway from Lucknow to Ghazipur (341 km).

Seven more expressways are under construction or in advance planning stage in Uttar Pradesh totalling 1,974 km. The state’s longest Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj (594 km) whose foundation stone has been laid by the PM earlier this year, the Gorakhpur Link Expressway (91 km), the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway (63 km), the Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway (380 km), the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway (210 km), the Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway (519 km) and the Ghazipur-Balia-Manjhighat Expressway (117 km).

Some of these projects in UP are being executed by the state government and others by the Centre. An Uttar Pradesh government official said the 3,200 km-long expressway network in the state will be more than in many countries. The Yogi Adityanath government has been stressing that before it came to power, only three expressways were built in the state over 70 years. The industrial corridors being built alongside many of the expressways are expected to also spur the economic activity in the state.

UP has also worked on ensuring the various expressways are linked to each other to allow for maximum fast-link connectivity. For example, one can cover the 630-km long journey from Delhi to Chitrakoot in nearly six hours through the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the Yamuna Expressway and then travelling 135 km on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway before taking the Bundelkhand Expressway from an interchange at Etawah.

