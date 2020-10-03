UP Dy CM Tests Positive For Coronavirus Infection

Lucknow Oct 2: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has tested positive for COVID-19. After testing positive for the infection, the minister on Friday urged everyone, who came in his contact in the last few days, get themselves tested for COVID-19 and quarantine themselves.

Maurya, 51, who holds the portfolio of PWD ministry, said in a tweet, After the initial symptoms of corona infection, I got myself tested. My report has come positive today. I request you all who came in my contact in the last few days to go to the nearest health centre and get yourself tested and follow the COVID rules, he said.

Several ministers of the UP government have tested positive for the infection in the past few weeks and months. Two UP ministers — Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan — have died of COVID-19.

