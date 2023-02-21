CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » WATCH | Speeding SUV Hits E-rickshaw Driver, Drags Him for Several Kilometers in Lucknow
1-MIN READ

WATCH | Speeding SUV Hits E-rickshaw Driver, Drags Him for Several Kilometers in Lucknow

By: News Desk

Edited By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 16:20 IST

Delhi, India

The police have seized the SUV car and the efforts are on to nab the accused driver. (Image: screengrab from a video shared on Twitter)

The police have seized the SUV car and the efforts are on to nab the accused driver. (Image: screengrab from a video shared on Twitter)

The police have seized the SUV car and the efforts are on to nab the accused driver

A speeding SUV hit an e-rickshaw in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow and dragged its driver for several meters by hanging him from the window of the car. The incident took place on Saturday at around 1 pm and was caught on a CCTV camera installed near the posh Parivartan Chowk area.

The e-rickshaw driver, identified as Jitu Singh, died on the spot, while the SUV driver is still absconding.

As per media reports, the SUV driver threw the e-rickshaw driver on the road and fled from the spot.

The police have seized the SUV car and the efforts are on to nab the accused driver.

About the Author
News Desk
News Desk
Tags:
  1. uttar pradesh
first published:February 21, 2023, 16:15 IST
last updated:February 21, 2023, 16:20 IST
