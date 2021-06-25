UP Education Department Official Demoted Over Corruption Charge

An official in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi has been demoted for his alleged involvement in a case related to the misappropriation of funds over distribution of books to children in primary government schools. The books were sent by the Basic Education Department and were kept in a room in the Block Resource Centre (BRC) since July last year. The books were supposed to be sent to schools from the BRC and instructions were issued to adopt the tender process for transportation.

An amount of Rs 20 lakh was allocated for the tender of transportation. However, principals of the schools ignored the tender process and took away books to their schools from BRC. They later sent the bills of the book transportation to the administration. The administration was shocked to see bills of over Rs 8 lakh and investigated the entire matter.

The bills were returned by an official of the Hardoi administration for revision after observing misappropriation, but District Coordinator Amit Verma forwarded the bills to the officials for payment.

Later, the Chief Development Officer (CDO) Akansha Rana wrote to the State Project Director Vijay Kiran Anand which prompted action from the government.

After getting orders from the government in the case of misappropriation of funds in the transportation of books in 3500 government schools, the District Basic Education Officer Hemant Rao has suspended the District Coordinator Amit Verma and sent him to his original post of assistant teacher at primary school in Sonbhadra, UP.

The state government provides free textbooks to all students from Class 1 to Class 8. The Directorate of Basic Education is responsible for ensuring the timely printing and distribution of the free textbooks and timely availability of textbooks in the market.

