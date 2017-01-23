CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » UP Election: MP CM, Ministers to Campaign For BJP
1-MIN READ

Curated By: Vivek Trivedi

Edited By: Nakshab Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: January 23, 2017, 12:50 IST

File image of MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (AFP)

With other communities-including–Lodhi, Kurmi, Kushwaha and Dalits –having sizable presence in several UP assembly constituencies, the party is set to zero in on state ministers who come from these communities, said a senior party leader in Bhopal.

Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to rope in senior party leaders from Madhya Pradesh including chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and some of his cabinet colleagues to campaign for the party in poll bound Uttar Pradesh.

The UP is scheduled to go to polls in seven phases starting Feb 11.

The caste based equation holds the key when the party picks up these special campaigners for the much-hyped assembly polls which more often decide the course of the national politics.

The BJP, taking into account the caste factors, has already roped in Public Relations minister Narottam Mishra in Brahmin dominated Kanpur as in-charge.

Notably, MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has recently completed 11 years in office, was in November inducted as one of the star campaigners for the assembly polls in UP.

CM Chouhan is expected to address several public rallies in the state.

Sources in the party said that party high command is expected to send a list of areas where these MP leaders would be deputed.

